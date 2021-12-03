Uganda's anti-corruption war (IGG Beti Kamya) | ON THE SPOT

In 2002, the Ugandan government passed the Inspectorate of Government Act that created an office of the government ombudsman tasked with one role – Fighting corruption. However, 19 years on, both the perception and presence of corruption has increased. Transparency International ranks Uganda amongst the 38 most corrupt countries in the world and locally, the Auditor General notes that corruption has become more sophisticated and harder to curb. The question then is, what role is the IGG playing to stop this rampant corruption? After a year of work, the IGG has prosecuted 109 cases and made a recovery of only 618 million shillings. Is this enough to stop the theft of public resources?