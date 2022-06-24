TEACHERS' STRIKE: What is the way out? | ON THE SPOT

The Ministry of Public Service has given striking arts teachers in government schools a two-day ultimatum to return to work or lose their jobs. Uganda National Teacher's Union (UNATU) last week announced a sit-down strike for all arts teachers starting June 15 over a proposed segregative salary enhancement in favour of science teachers in government schools. Andrew Kyamagero hosted Baguma Philbert, the Secretary-General to UNATU an umbrella body of teachers.