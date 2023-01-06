Is there an end in sight in the DP row? | ON THE SPOT

Uganda’s oldest political party, the Democratic Party is no stranger to leadership contests. In its six decades of existence, the very soul of the Party has been fought for bitterly and exhaustively. But a new fight started after the party’s president Norbert Mao entered a cooperation agreement with the ruling party now threatens to tear the party into further strain. Mao profited from the agreement scooping a prized position in cabinet as Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister and the NRM tipped the scales in favour of his Secretary General Siranda Gerald to become EALA MP. But is that enough to buttress the cooperation agreement and keep the party charges in line?