Is the right to protest under threat in Uganda | ON THE SPOT

On Tuesday, July 23rd, the March to Parliament, a protest against government corruption, began with less momentum than expected due to heavy security deployment in Kampala. Several protesters were arrested, charged, and remanded to prison, raising serious concerns about the government's stance on corruption and its respect for constitutional rights to free assembly and peaceful protest. The aggressive response of security forces undermines the credibility of anti-corruption efforts and highlights broader issues of human rights and civil liberties. On The Spot we delved into the complexities of these youth anti-corruption protests and explore potential paths forward for addressing corruption and fundamental rights in Uganda.