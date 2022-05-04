Yasin Nasser hopes for better results in Pearl of Africa rally

Ugandan Rally Driver Yasin Nasser will be returning to the cockpit this Friday to compete in the pearl of Africa rally hoping to better his position from the pre-Covid 19 events held two years ago. Yasin Nasser became the best Ugandan driver in the event that was won by Kenyan Manivir Baryan Singh who has opted out of this year’s event. The Subaru Impreza GBV driver believes that he has come of age to beat foreign drivers in the event to the top position. This, after the crew received financial support from Uganda Airlines today.