WOMEN U20 WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS: Queen cranes need to overcome loss to Senegal

Uganda’s Women U20 national team, the Queen Cranes will need to overturn a 1-0 loss in Dakar last weekend when they take on Senegal in the second leg tomorrow at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru. Coach Ayub Khalifah Kiyingi says his side will score more than two goals without conceding and progress to the final round of the qualifiers.