WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE: She Corporates and Uganda Martyrs in 2-2 draw

The FUFA Women super league returned today from break with a number of games. Table leaders She Corporates and Uganda Martyrs played out to a 2-2 all draw while Kampala Queens edged Kawempe Muslims 4-3 at Kawempe Muslims Stadium in Kawempe to intensify the title race. Kampala Queens is now one point behind table leaders She Corporates with 25 points.