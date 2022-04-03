WOMEN’S FOOTBALL: Kawempe Muslims and Olila HS play out a goalless draw

Kawempe Muslims and Olila High School played out a goalless draw in their FUFA Women's Super League game played on Sunday at Kawempe Muslim School grounds. Uganda Martyrs pulled off a shock 1-0 win over UCU Lady Cardinals. The games concluded the first round of the FUFA Women Super League. She Corporates lead the top at the end of the first round. Kampala Queens are five points behind in second place. The Second Round gets underway on Wednesday