WOMEN IN SPORTS: MTN awards life time achievers

Twenty Sportswomen who were selected from the long list of women sports achievers in Uganda have been awarded by MTN Uganda in a bid to celebrate women in Sports as one of the events to celebrate the international women’s day. The two weeks online nomination campaign organised by MTN, saw more than one hundred women achievers in Sports nominated. Five of the twenty nominated women walked away with three million shillings each. The other fifteen women took home a token of five hundred thousand shillings. Suncity Community Junior Netball club were also awarded for taking care of the girl child in the Gaba fish landing site slums.