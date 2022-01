WOMEN FOOTBALL: Uganda weighs chances on U-20 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Uganda U-20 Women’s National Team skipper Fauzia Najjemba is optimistic the team will be in good shape ahead of encounters against Ghana in the fourth round of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers. Uganda has been on a roller coaster ride, eliminating Kenya, Ethiopia and South Africa. The Crested Cranes now turn their attention to Ghana with the first match slated for 22nd January at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.