WBU TITLE FIGHT: Lubega to take on Tanzania’s Mburuku

Ugandan boxer Joey Vegas Lubega will on Saturday fight Tanzania’s Kheri Mbaruku for the World Boxing Union title in Lugogo. Both fighters on Friday weighed 91.2 and 84 kilograms respectively. In another title bout, Catherine Nanziri will face Salima Tibesigwa for the National women Bantamweight title. Meanwhile, Isaac Masembe who is just turning professional will box against Hassan Musuuza in the super featherweight category.