VOLLEYBALL : Orange Block Bursters defend national league title

Iganga-based Orange Block Bursters Volleyball Club stayed on course to defend their national Volleyball league title in the men’s category thanks to a 3 -0 sets victory over Nkumba University Volleyball club in one of the league games played at the Old Kampala arena. In other games Sport S volleyball club beat Sky Volleyball club 3 -0 before KAVC Volleyball club beat KCCA 3-1.