VOLLEYBALL: Nkumba University beats KCCA 3-2

The Uganda Volleyball league resumed this weekend with a series of games played at Nkumba University grounds in Wakiso district. Hosts KCB Nkumba University were double winners over visiting KCCA in both the men and women categories. In the games preceded by a heavy downpour, Nkumba men beat KCCA by 3 sets to 2 before their women counterparts replicated the same score against KCCA.