VOLLEYBALL: Nemo Stars beat Nkumba University as OBB stop Sport-S

National men’s volleyball league defending champions Nemo stars Volleyball club will take on OBB Volleyball club in this year’s final after the two sides eliminated Nkumba University and Sport S Volleyball club in the semi final on Saturday afternoon. In the women’s category Ndejje made a shocking come back in game two of the semi final play offs and forced KCCA into the third and final game of the women semi final due Sunday at Old Kampala Arena. Meanwhile, Vision Volleyball Camp beat Sport S women in the other women's semi-final and booked a place in the final.