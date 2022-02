VIPERS 3-0 VILLA: Venoms put Jogoos to the sword

Vipers SC have beaten record League Champions SC Villa 3-0 in a game played this evening at the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende. Striker Yunus Ssentamu got the venoms rolling with a goal in the 7th minute before Congolese striker Cesar Manzoki sealed all three points for the Kitende based outfit with a second-half brace.