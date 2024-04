Victoria Pearls coach names team for qualifiers

Uganda Women’s Cricket National team continues to intensify preparations for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 Global World Cup Qualifiers with the tournament less than a week away. The 15 Woman Squad will be led by Janet Mbabazi who replaces Consy Aweko as the Victoria Pearls target a maiden World Cup appearance.The Qualifiers will take place in Abhu Dhabi from the 19th of April to the 2nd of May.