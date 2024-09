Venue of the 84th Uganda golf open next year

Started in 1997, the Lugazi Hills Golf and Country Club a full 18-hole golf course will host the 84th Uganda Golf Open championship next year. Hidden inside the Mehta estate, the picturesque course will see the tournament move out of the greater Kampala Metropolitan area. The par 70 course will test golfers' ball striking abilities and with its design, golfers will have a tough adjustment to make when the championship comes around next year.