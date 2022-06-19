UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL: UCU beat IUEA 3-1 in Pepsi league

In the ongoing Pepsi University Football League, Uganda Christian University picked up a 3-1 away victory against the International University of East Africa* in a game played at Kansanga. The win takes UCU to the top of Group A with 13points and through to the quarterfinals of the league. However, Second-placed Kumi University still has a chance to advance with a game left until the group stages are concluded. IUEA remained rooted to the bottom of the standings without any point after five games. Action resumes on Sunday with Bugema University and the Islamic University in Uganda in Mbale.