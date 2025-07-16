2,777 battle for NRM Parliamentary flags amid rising tensions

The heart-pounding adrenaline rush must be running high among the 2,777 politicians vying to clinch the National Resistance Movement flag for parliamentary seats, with just a few hours left until the polls. The high number is for only 508 available slots — a probable reason for the do-or-die intra-party elections that have resulted in deaths and destruction of property in some constituencies. Although there are a total of 519 positions, Jackson Onyango reports that contenders for 11 of the parliamentary seats were unopposed.