UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL LEAGUE :Nkumba reject disciplinary committee decision

The second semifinal of the University football league will be played next week between Makerere University Business School and St Lawrence University. Makerere University Business School made the semifinal through the boardroom after Quarterfinal winners Kyambogo university lost a petition for using an impersonating player. Nkumba university fans too were banned from watching their games next season for attacking a match official in the quarterfinal match they lost to Uganda Christian university. Nkumba university officials say the attack allegations are unfounded.