Uncle money, Kamodo and dressers win Cranes cheerleaders competition

Renowned Uganda Cranes cheerleader Jackson Ssewanyana, also known as Uncle Money, has been declared the winner of the MTN Uganda Cranes cheerleaders competition. As the Uganda Cranes prepare to return to the Mandela National Stadium after approximately four years of hosting their home games away from Uganda, Uncle Money and his group won the contract to lead fans supporting both the Cranes and the Crested Cranes at home, alongside Kamoda and the dressers.