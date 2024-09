Uganda’s Fadillah Shamika and Tracy Naluwooza exit Kampala badminton challenge

Uganda’s Fadillah Shamika and Tracy Naluwooza have been stopped at the quarter-final level in the singles category of the ongoing Kampala International Badminton Challenge at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium. Fadillah suffered a 3-1 sets loss against UAE’s Sreejith Parol before Naluwooza lost to Sophia Noble of Ireland. Uganda's only medal hopes remain in the doubles and mixed doubles events.