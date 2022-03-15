UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: Wins for giants and Arua hill as police and KCCA draw

Three games have been played in the Uganda Premier League with Wakiso Giants edging UPDF by 1-0, in the early kick-off fixture at Bombo Military Barracks. At the Phillip Omondi Stadium, KCCA FC were held by Police FC to a one-all draw, denting their chances of going top of the league table. On the other hand, Bright Vuni condemned Bright Stars to their 10th defeat of the season with his single strike at Barifa Play Grounds. The result leaves Bright stars one point above the relegation zone.