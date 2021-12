UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: Wakiso Giants thrash Bright Stars 4-2

Wakiso Giants defeated Bright Stars FC 4-2 in a game played on Tuesday at the Wakisha resource centre. Goals from Pius Kaggwa, Edward Satulo and Ivan Bogere put a gulf between the purple sharks and Peter Mugerwa’s side. The win moves Wakiso Giants to second position four points behind KCCA FC who lead with 19 points