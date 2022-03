UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: UPDF beat Gaddafi to end 13 game winless streak

UPDF finally snapped their winless streak of more than ten games thanks to a 3-1 away win over Gadaffi FC at Gadaffi Arena. Goals from Ezekiel Katende, Kigozi Ambrose and Okello Donato helped the Bombo-side win the Military derby. This is UPDF’s first win since December after they beat Bright Stars 2-1 at Bombo. The Army side ended their run of 13 winless games while For Gadaffi, their winless run now stretches to five games.