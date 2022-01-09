UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: Mbarara City 1-1 Busoga United, Police 0-0 Arua Hills

In the Uganda Premier League, Mbarara City FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Busoga United at Kakyeka Stadium. Henry Higenyi gave the Ankole Lions the lead in the first half but Ronald Kasamba's strike cancelled out the win. At the Phillip Omondi stadium, there was nothing to talk about in terms of goals, as Police and Arua Hills played out a scoreless draw. However, the draw lifts Police FC to sixteen points, one above Mbarara City which is in the 12th position.