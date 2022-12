UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: KCCA up against express in a Kampala derby

The battle for the top spot on the Uganda premier league table will once again take centre stage on Friday when KCCA FC return into action in a Kampala Derby against traditional rivals Express FC. Placed third on the log with 22 points from 10 games, KCCA will be up against a 9th positioned Express FC at the Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo. Coach Morley Byekwaso however admits Express FC has always been a boggy side for KCCA FC.