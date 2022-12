UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: KCCA face relegation fighting Busoga United

Express FC will be hoping to rediscover their winning boot after gaining only one point from their last five games in the Uganda premier league when they visit Maroons FC at the Uganda prisons grounds in Luzira tomorrow. At Akibua stadium in Lira, home side Blacks Power FC take on Onduparaka FC in a relegation zone battle with both sides struggling to get their first win in four games.