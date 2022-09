UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: Express unveil new sponsor in UGX1.5b three-year deal

Express FC on Thursday unveiled Bet Sure as their new partner for the coming season. The deal is worth 1.5bn UGX over 3 years with the added incentive of 200m if and when Express FC win the title with the wankulukuku-based side also pocketing 100m if they place second on the log.