Uganda Netball Federation to resume national tours with GOtv cash

The Uganda netball federation is set to roll out a nationwide tour with the national women's and men’s netball teams in a move expected to identify talent and promote the game across the country. This came as the federation and television service provider Gotv put pen to paper for a two-year partnership worth eighty million shillings. The partnership is expected to facilitate the netball federation's upcountry tours and, in turn, the national teams will don Gotv branded jerseys for international tournaments