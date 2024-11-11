Uganda Motocross Club postpones elective AGM to next Saturday

Uganda Motocross Club postponed its elective Annual General Assembly to Saturday next week after members raised complaints about yesterday’s AGM held in Lugogo. By consensus, members agreed that the elective AGM could not go on as planned, as they received communication very late, which affected it constitutionally. Herbert Rutagwera, the FMU Electoral Commission Chairperson, advised that with members receiving notices on November 3, it was constitutionally improper to hold an elective AGM. Over 30 delegates are expected to vote on Saturday for a two-year term in office.