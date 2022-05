UGANDA CUP SEMIFINALS: Vipers edge Mbarara City FC 2-1

Vipers Sports Club have edged Mbarara City 2-1 at Kakyeka Stadium in the second semi final of the Uganda Cup. Paul Mucurezi and Milton Kariisa each scored a goal in the first Stanza and held on till the 82nd minute when the Ankole Lions pulled one back. The return legs of the Uganda cup will be played next week in Jinja and Kampala respectively.