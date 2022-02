UGANDA CUP: Kataka and Onduparaka make round of 16

Kataka FC and Onduparaka FC progressed to the next round of the Uganda Cup after victories in Wednesday's fixtures. Kataka FC beat Paidha Black Angels 2-0 in a game played in Mbale while Onduparaka beat Tooro United 2-1 in Arua. The action continues Friday when Mbarara City FC host Uganda Revenue Authority FC.