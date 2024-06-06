Uganda confirms 22 athletes for 2024 Olympics in Paris

The Uganda Olympic Committee has confirmed 22 athletes on the long list of sportsmen and women who have qualified to represent Uganda at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, starting on 24th July. The Ugandan contingent, expected to increase to up to 60 people after the final round of qualifiers on 31st June, will have their comprehensive insurance covered by Sanlam Insurance, who today signed an agreement with the Uganda Olympic Committee to confirm their commitment. Team Uganda will also have part of their bills at the games covered by Plascon Paints, who unveiled their commitment this afternoon in Kampala.