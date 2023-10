Uganda beats Cameroon 2-0 in first leg at Njeru

The Uganda women's senior football team, the Crested Cranes, secured a 2-nil victory against Cameroon in the first leg of the 2024 Olympic games Qualifiers. Goals from Catherine Nagadiya and Fazila Ikwaput helped Uganda ease passed the Indomitable Lions at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru. The Crested Cranes will play the return leg in Cameroon next week. Take a look at the action that transpired today…