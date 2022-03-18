UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE : UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE draws place real Madrid in Chelsea’s way

UEFA Champions league defending champions Chelsea FC will face 13-time record winners Real Madrid in this year’s quarter-finals. Manchester City will play Atletico Madrid, while Liverpool tackle Benfica and Bayern Munich take on Villarreal.In the semi-finals, the winner of the Chelsea v Real Madrid tie will face Atletico Madrid or Manchester City, while Benfica or Liverpool will play either Villarreal or Bayern Munich.The two-leg quarter-finals take place on 5-6 April and 12-13 April.