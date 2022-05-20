UAF to pick best talent from regional competitions

The Uganda Athletics Federation has dispatched teams to eight different regions of the country to preside over regional athletics competitions geared toward taking the sport to the grassroots. Federation spokesperson Abdallah Muhamad says the best athletes captured during the regional competitions will be considered for further development. The regional athletics competitions also intend to take the competitions to athletes who can not afford the requirements to travel to Kampala for the regular national trials.