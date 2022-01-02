U19 CRICKET WORLD CUP: Uganda cranes squad ready to go

The Uganda U19 Cricket team the Baby Cranes are set to play several warm-up games as they fine-tune ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup in West Indies later this month. Uganda plays Scotland and Sri Lanka on the 10th and 12th of this month respectively before opening their U19 World Cup bid with a game against Ireland on the 15th of January. South Africa will be Uganda’s next opponent on the 17th of this month before wrapping up the group stage on the 22nd of January against India.