U-19 women’s cricket team set off for qualifiers in Botswana

The Uganda U19 Women's Cricket team have been flagged off on Wednesday as they go to take part in the first U19 T20 Cricket World Cup qualifiers. The qualifiers will take place in Botswana where Uganda have been pooled in Group B with Sierra Leone, Namibia and the hosts. The tournament runs from the 1st until the 13th of September. Uganda opens against Namibia on Sunday.