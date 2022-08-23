U-18 men’s handball team begins journey to debut tournament

The national under -18 men’s handball team is expected at the Africa Handball Cup of Nations which will be a qualifier for their World Championships starting this weekend in Rwanda. The team pitted in group A alongside Libya, Chad, Congo and Morocco has had ample training time. However, the federation is still cash strapped. Federation president Sheila Agonzibwa says they are yet to pay participation fees and are bound to be fined if they fail to make it to Rwanda.