TUSKER MALT GOLF OPEN: 96 pro golfers expected to tee off on Wednesday

A field of 96 pro golf will descend on the par 72 Entebbe Golf for the final event of the Tusker Malt Open. This include defending champion Robinson Chinoi of Zimbabwe. The pros will be under pressure to reclaim the open from foreigners like it has been done for the ladies and amateurs open in the past two weeks.