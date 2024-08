Top golfers gather in Jinja for 4th NCBA Golf Series Championship

Top national golfers convened at the Jinja Golf Club on Saturday for the fourth edition of the NCBA Golf Series, which is expected to climax tonight with the prize-giving ceremony. The annual championship, which brought together over 150 golfers, will see the best participants qualify to represent Uganda in the NCBA Golf Series in Kenya. Organizers also aim to replicate the same tournament in Tanzania and Rwanda.