Team Uganda wins the EAC Motocross Championship

Team Uganda has retained the East and Central African Motocross Championship for the 6th time in a row, last evening. Uganda made a total return with 1,245 points ahead of their Kenyan counterparts, who had 556 followed by Tanzania. The win came as Maxime Van Pee, Alistair Blick and Keylan Wekesa dominated action for Team Uganda, which is now hoping to challenge in all Africa Championship come August this year.