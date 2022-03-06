St Noa’s girls and Bethel Covenant boys win JOVOC basketball tournament

St Noa’s girls and Bethel covenant boys secondary schools teams emerged winners of the 9th edition of the 2022 St Joseph's Vocational High School basketball Championship played on Saturday at the school courts in Mbarara. St Noa’s senior team the Jewels beat their junior side the pearls 26-13 points to emerge champions in the girl’s category. In the boy’s competition Bethel covenant was also crowned champions after beating 2019 winners Ndejje Secondary School 27-12. The tournament attracted 14 Secondary Schools which the organizers said was quite low turn up compared to previous championships.