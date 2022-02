She-Corporates beat Lady Doves 2-1

In the FUFA Women’s league, She corporates came from a goal down in the first half to beat Lady Doves 2-1 on Saturday at the MUBS Stadium in Nakawa. Fazila Ikwaput gave the visitors a lead before Ronah Nantege scored to level the matters and eventually Phionah Nabbumba scored a winning goal.