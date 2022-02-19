SC Villa players injured in bus crash

Eleven Sports Club Villa players are undergoing medical review after a bus the team was travelling to Gulu for the Uganda Cup round of 64 games against Super Eagles Football Club, crashed. According to officials, the accident came about after a tyre on the bus burst, causing the vehicle to overturn at Kyakala, near Migeera along Kampala Gulu highway. However, assistant Coach Mubaraka Kiberu and senior player Sadam Juma are feared to have suffered serious internal injuries which were due to be confirmed by doctors.