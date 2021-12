Sarah Chelangat wins Kampala half marathon

2018 Youth Olympic Games double gold winner Sarah Chelangat and Abel Chebet have emerged winners in the women and men’s categories respectively at today’s half marathon in Kampala. Runners were flagged off at 7. am from Shell Lugogo near the National Council of Sports Offices. Other prominent runners including Winnie Nanyondo and Ronald Musagala participated in the marathon to better themselves for the next competitions.