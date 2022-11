Samuel Kalalei wins the men's 42km MTN marathon

Samuel Kalalei won the men's 42km race of the MTN Marathon that took place on Sunday. He finished ahead of Nassan Ayeko and Moses Kiprop. Juliet Chekwel won the women's category ahead of Beatrice Jepkemboi. MaxwellKortex Rotich won the men's 21km category While Ali Chebures won the 10km category