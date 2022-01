RUGBY REVIEW : Defending champions Kobs will be hosting Impis

The Rugby Premier League returns tomorrow with a number of fixtures. Defending Champions Kobs will be hosting Impis at Legend’s rugby grounds. Having blown away the competition in a shortened season last season and also taking home the National 7’s. Another fixture to look for will be the Kyadondo derby that features Heathens and Buffaloes both teams have made a number of acquisitions going into the 2022 season.