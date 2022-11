RUGBY AFRICA WOMEN’S CUP: Uganda face off with Kenya on Wednesday

Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes take on Kenya on Wednesday as the look for a first win over their rival since 2013. The 13-8 win then was in an Elgon Cup Clash. With both teams registering similar scoreline wins over Zambia in their respective opening games in the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup, the pressure is on at Wankulukuku tomorrow.